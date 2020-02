PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg authorities are on the scene of a fire Tuesday morning.

The structure fire is on the 500 block of Oak Hill Road. Petersburg police and fire crews are conducting an investigation. The public is advised to avoid the area.

@PBurgPolice and @PBurgFire are on scene in the 500 block of Oak Hill Road for a structure fire. Please avoid the area as investigators from both departments perform their investigation into the incident. Updates will follow. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) February 18, 2020

At this time, we do not know the extent of the damage or if anyone was inside the home.

#BREAKING @PBurgPolice are investigating a house fire on Oak Hill Road.



Working to learn if anyone was inside and the extent of damage. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/MdVr8T87fa — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) February 18, 2020

