PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s train station in Ettrick will be getting major upgrades after it was announced that it will receive millions in grants from the federal government.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced this week that it was recently awarded a $6.4 million grant from the U. S. Department of Transportation for the Petersburg station.

The money from the grant, which is part of the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program, will go towards improving accessibility, lighting and parking, as well as replacing the canopy over the platform, the ticket window and bathroom doors. A new enclosure for the wheelchair lift and a covered walkway will also be added to the station.

The renovations are planned to begin in 2024 and continue through 2025.