Petersburg becomes first Virginia city to use renewable propane in vehicle fleet

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia received its first gallons of renewable propane Thursday.

Used as an alternative fuel source, renewable propane can lead to “improved performance and fuel economy over non-optimized engines” and many on-road propane vehicles are used in fleet applications. Petersburg is the first city in Virginia to use renewable propane in a vehicle fleet, with plans to convert 49 of the city’s gasoline power vehicles to also run on propane.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting event took place in Petersburg on Thursday to welcome the first gallons of the renewable propane.

“As we seek to reduce the emissions we put up into the world and work to reach net zero greenhouse gases in months, years ahead,” Alleyn Harned, director at Virginia Clean Cities, told 8News at the event. “This is one of many methods to reduce that net emission.”

City leaders said renewable propane will help the environment and the economy. In a release, Virginia Clean Cities said vehicle fleets have used conventional propane for decades to significantly lower their emissions.