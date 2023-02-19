PETERBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg hosted a Black History Month concert at the Petersburg Public Library on Saturday night for a good cause.

Micha “Bam Bam” White hosted the event, which featured a spoken word performance by Verona Williams, a mime performance by Solomon Hill and a musical performance by Rodney Stith, a musician from Petersburg, and his band.

Petersburg City Council member Annette Smith-Lee made closing remarks at the end of the event. City Manager March Altman and City Council members Marlow Jones and Arnold Westbrook were also present for the festivities.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the proceeds from the concert went go towards the construction of a new African American History and Cultural Center and Archive.