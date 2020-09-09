Petersburg breaks ground on new park, ride facility

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new park and ride facility. The latest development aims to increase travel accessibility through the Tri-Cities.

The park was funded entirely through the Commonwealth’s Smart Scale.

The new park and ride facility will cover 76, 500 square feet and will have up to 215 parking spaces.

The facility will be located next to the Petersburg Area Transit Station. Construction is slated to begin in December 2020 with an estimated completion date in 2023.

