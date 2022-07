PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police will be hosting a National Night Out to raise awareness for crime and drug prevention.

The event is set to take place on Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National Night Out is an effort to raise crime and drug prevention awareness while strengthening the relationship between police and the community.

If you are interested in attending National Night Out contact Petersburg police at epowers@petersburg-va.org to register.