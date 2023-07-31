PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents now have a new way to get in contact with police. The new app is supposed to make communicating with police faster and more efficient during times of emergency, which could potentially save a life.

The Petersburg Police Department is introducing a new smartphone app that is meant to better help bridge that gap in communication when it comes to the department and the public.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police made the announcement that their new app was ready for use on Friday, July 28. According to police, the purpose of this app is to improve the department’s ability to communicate with its citizens.

Features on the app will include the ability to fill out forms, data on sex offenders, frequently asked questions and more. Citizens may also submit a crime tip directly through the app and even see and share social media posts.

Police hope the new app will help to curb the violence that’s been plaguing the city, as it has surpassed thirty shootings so far this year. Over the weekend of July 15, there were two different shootings in the city that left both victims involved with life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Travis Christian released the following statement about the new app: “We are consistently researching and implementing innovative methods of protecting and engaging with our City, and this app is a major part of that, My favorite feature of the app is the real-time safety notifications that are instantly delivered to users’ phones. This is a critical improvement in keeping our citizens, businesses, and visitors immediately informed of what’s happening in their area.”

The app is now available for download on the iOS app store and google play store by searching “Petersburg PD.”