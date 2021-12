PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is searching for the person responsible for firing a bullet at a Petersburg Area Transit Bus.

According to the City of Petersburg, the bus was shot once at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday while it was driving down High Pearl Street.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Police are looking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Information can be reported to the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.