Petersburg calls for local State of Emergency

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is preparing for the forecasted ice storm. The entire city will be under a local State of Emergency this weekend.

This is in addition to the Virginia State of Emergency declared by Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday.

“This evening’s forecast is a serious matter and we’re encouraging our residents to remain safe inside of their homes and take this storm seriously,” said Petersburg City Manager, Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides. “Our City staff members across many departments have worked diligently throughout the day and will continue through the night ensuring we are prepared for this storm and the resulting conditions.”

As the winter weather continues, crews are working in Petersburg to treat and clear roads. City Officials are preparing to utilize the Emergency Operations Center.

Petersburg residents can sign up for emergency alerts on the city website.