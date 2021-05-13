Petersburg celebrates opening of Tech Knowledge Bus with ribbon-cutting ceremony

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Public Library had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to celebrate the launch of their mobile library.
The Petersburg Library Tech Knowledge Bus will be operational between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday.
A few of the services offered by the new Tech Knowledge Bus are internet access, printing/copying, student Chromebook access, faxing and more.
Here is the location for the Tech Knowledge Bus:
- Monday: Summit Pointe Apt/ Dunpuy Road
- Tuesday: Pecan Acres /Patterson Street
- Thursday: Landmark Apt/ Halifax St.
- Friday: Lieutenants Run
Petersburg Public Library said routes are subject to change. For more information on the Petersburg Library Tech Knowledge Bus visit their website here.