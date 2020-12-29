Petersburg, Chesterfield fire departments work to put out fire Christmas Eve night

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) – Two local fire departments worked together to put out a strong fire at the former Peabody Middle School in Petersburg on Christmas Eve.

No one was injured during the incident, but Petersburg Fire did call for back up from Chesterfield Fire and EMS due to the size of the fire.

“It was a large fire,” said Petersburg Interim Fire Chief Jim Reid.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the old Peabody Middle School basement, in an electrical fire.

“The passerby called and said that smoke was observed coming from the school,”Reid told 8News.

That passerby gave dispatch a lot of help in the moments surrounding the fire, according to Reid.

Because it was a basement fire with heavy heat and low visibility, Reid says it was hard to ventilate the space, so they called for help.

“We had Chesterfield here on scene and then we had some other mutual aid partners back at our fire stations in case an emergency response was needed somewhere else in the city,” he said.

With at least five engines and two trucks, the two fire departments put the fire out on the Christmas holiday.

“We’re here to serve our citizens, and we work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week as a fire rescue department, so it’s just part of the job,” Reid said.

There were no injuries in this fire, but the fire chief told 8News there was significant damage to the basement of the building.