PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Council held an organizational meeting this week which they re-elected the current Mayor and elected a long-standing Council member to the role of Vice Mayor.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Council re-elected Sam Parham as Mayor. Parham was first elected as Mayor of Petersburg in 2017 and has served as Mayor since that time.

The City also elected a new Vice Mayor, Darrin Hill. Hill has served on Petersburg City Council since 2015. He is replacing former Vice Mayor Annette Smith-Lee.

The terms for Petersburg Mayor and Vice Mayor are both two years long.