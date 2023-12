PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Hall has closed early on Monday due to a leak in a main water line, which has caused electrical issues.

Employees will work from home for the day, according to officials. The City estimates that repairs will be completed by the evening on Monday, Dec. 4.

Billing and Collections and other offices located at 144 N. Sycamore Street remain open.

Officials said Petersburg will post updates about the water line leak on the City’s website and on Facebook.