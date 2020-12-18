Petersburg City Public Schools cancels all winter sports

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is opting out of winter sports this season.

The school board voted unanimously at Wednesday’s school board meeting Wednesday after receiving the latest COVID-19 data. Previously, only middle school sports had been canceled. The decision will impact boy’s and girl’s basketball, indoor track and field, and wrestling.

During the meeting, the Board also unanimously approved to close all PCPS facilities and buildings at the close of business on December 18 thru January 3, 2021 as a safety and mitigation effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. The offices and school buildings will reopen to students, staff, and the public on January 4, 2021.

For more information on Petersburg City Public Schools, please visit www.petersburg.k12.va.us.