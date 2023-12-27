PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg City Public Schools employee has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Roderick Carroll, a school district staff member, was arrested in connection to an incident that took place on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Vernon Johns Middle School.

Carroll was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and released on a $10,000 bond, pending his appearance in court.

Shortly after police announced Carroll’s arrest, Petersburg City Public Schools released the following statement on its social media page: