PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg City Public Schools employee has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.
According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Roderick Carroll, a school district staff member, was arrested in connection to an incident that took place on Thursday, Dec. 14 at Vernon Johns Middle School.
Carroll was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and released on a $10,000 bond, pending his appearance in court.
Shortly after police announced Carroll’s arrest, Petersburg City Public Schools released the following statement on its social media page:
PCPS is aware of the recent arrest and criminal charges filed against a former employee of Petersburg City Public Schools. We understand that this news may be deeply concerning to our families, staff, and community members. The school division takes all allegations of criminal misconduct very seriously and is fully cooperating with Petersburg Police during their ongoing investigation.
We are dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all PCPS students. As soon as the school division became aware of the situation, we took immediate and appropriate actions to address it. The individual is no longer an employee of the school division. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further on the matter at this time.Petersburg City Public Schools