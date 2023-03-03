PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a new job? You might find what you’re looking for at the Petersburg Schools job fair this month.

Petersburg City Public Schools will host a 2023 Operations job fair at the Petersburg Library, located at 201 W. Washington Street, on Tuesday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Job seekers will be able to speak with prospective employers and current employees in to learn more about the available positions in transportation, custodial, maintenance services and security.

Job postings can be reviewed and applied for ahead of time at the Peterburg City Public Schools website.

Anyone looking to apply for a job should come to the job fair professionally dressed and with copies of their current resume, licenses and certifications.

If any questions and concerns, call the Petersburg School Board office at 804-861-5185.