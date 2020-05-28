Petersburg closes portion of Sycamore Street to make way for outdoor dining

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — In anticipation of having restaurants reopen Friday with outdoor dining, Petersburg city officials have decided to close a portion of Sycamore Street in order to allow for increased seating in the area known as “Old Towne Square.”

The city has closed the street, between Bank Street and Bollingbrook Street, before the area officially opens “for business during breakfast on Friday, May 29th.” It will remain closed until Virginia enters “phase three” of the state’s reopening plan.

According to a release from a city spokeswoman, three restaurants will have designated areas for customers because they will be serving alcoholic beverages. Those restaurants include Longstreet’s Deli, DJ’s Rajun Cajun and Old Towne’s Alibi.

The remaining sections of the outdoor dining area will be available for all patrons.

