PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Family and friends came together in Petersburg on Tuesday night to remember a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a stray bullet in his home earlier this month.

A vigil held on Tuesday, June 17 for 10-year-old K’Von Morgan, who died after being hit by a stray bullet while sitting in his bedroom on June 17. Dozens of community members gathered in the Beacon Acres apartment community to pray, release balloons into the air and keep K’Von’s memory alive.

While K’Von’s family and friends are still reeling over his unexpected death, Perry Morgan, K’Von’s father, said he was grateful for the support that was shown at the vigil.

“He would have loved all of this,” Perry Morgan said.

Perry Morgan said his son was full of energy and always had a smile on his face.

“K’Von was the greatest son somebody could have,” Perry Morgan said.

K’Von was sitting in his house in Petersburg watching a movie with his friend on June 17 when bullets came through the window. K’Von was struck and killed.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but police say that K’Von was not the intended target.

The random act of violence caused some Petersburg City leaders to speak up at the vigil.

“This right here is serious,” Darrin Hill, Petersburg City Council Member, said during the vigil. “Our baby should be enjoying the summer swimming and playing at camps, and things of that nature. Not planning a funeral.”

Petersburg City Council Member Marlow Jones specifically addressed the children in the crowd during her remarks.

“You’re future police, you’re future doctors, you’re future everything, you are the future but if they are the future, we got to stop killing them,” Marlow Jones, Petersburg City Council Member, said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, but Perry Morgan had a message for whoever is responsible for his son’s death.

“Somebody is feeling guilty right now,” Perry Morgan said. “I don’t even know how you sleeping right now. Turn yourself in.”

Petersburg Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the bureau directly at 804-732-4222.