PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Sandwich board signs help businesses attract foot traffic but are not allowed in Petersburg. Now, city leaders are considering putting them back on the menu.

A-frame signs, or sandwich boards, are a common sight along sidewalks in Petersburg’s Old Towne district but are technically not allowed in the city due to accessibility concerns.

“I’ve been using the sandwich board, chalkboard signs this whole time, just like many other stores around here,” said Zachary Langster, co-owner of Petersburg restaurant Loco Kitty.

Langster said that, without the signs, it would be difficult to promote the restaurant to potential customers.

“I’ve had multiple customers come in just because they say they saw a cork and sign that I drew or something leading the way caught their eye,” said Langster.

The Petersburg Department of Planning and Community Development has drafted a recommendation to allow businesses one sandwich board that would be a maximum of four feet high and two feet wide and made out of metal or wood, among other conditions.

The department is holding a public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 11 to discuss the recommendation.