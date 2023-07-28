PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has announced that its cooling station will be open until the end of the summer amid dangerously high temperatures across the region.

According to a release from the city, the cooling station, which is located in the Petersburg Transit Station on the 100 block of West Washington Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the end of the summer.

The cooling station is accessible through the doors on Washington Street and the operation side on which buses board. The entrance on Union Street remains closed, according to the release.

Petersburg residents are encouraged to take transit to the cooling station and look out for their elder and at-risk neighbors. In the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.