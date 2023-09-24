PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a threat of violence involving Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School.

On Sunday, Petersburg police said the threat of violence had been circulating on social media. Additional officers and security personnel will be on-site at both schools throughout the week to ensure the safety of students and staff at both schools.

Anyone with information about this threat of violence is asked to contact Petersburg Police.

