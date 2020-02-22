Petersburg crews battle overnight house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A fire damaged a Petersburg home early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Forrest Lane at about 3 a.m.
“Offensive attack was made and primary search was negative,” Petersburg Fire said.
