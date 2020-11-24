Petersburg delivering 7,5000 Thanksgiving meals to residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is delivering 7,500 meals to residents this Thanksgiving.
The city partnered with local restaurants and non-profit “I Feed the Need” to buy pre-packaged meals, set to be delivered today through Saturday. The program’s goal is to provide meals to Petersburg residents who have been affected by COVID-19 while simultaneously providing economic stimulus to local restaurants and their employees.
“Gratitude is always at the forefront during the Thanksgiving holiday and we’re grateful for our local businesses and our residents who make this community wonderful,” said Petersburg Mayor, Sam Parham. “Our City Council is grateful for this opportunity to help our local restaurants while also helping our community members during this holiday week.”
The Petersburg restaurants involved include:
- Konran
- Earnestine’s Table
- Traditionz
- Alexanders
- Maria’s Old Town 21
- Charlotte’s Chicken and Waffles
- Old Town’s Alibi
- Boppers
Petersburg offers a similar program around Christmas.
