Petersburg DMV reopening next week

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening five customer service centers on Aug. 3, including one in Petersburg.
The Petersburg customer service center located at 120 Wagner Road will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
The center will only be seeing customers by appointment and will only be providing services that require an in-person visit. These include original car titles, original vehicle registration, disabled parking permits, original driver’s licenses and ID cards, and vital records.
You can find a full list of in-person services and location or make an appointment online here.
