Petersburg elementary school employee tests positive for COVID-19

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Public Schools announced on Friday that a staff member at Lakemont Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

PPS said the staff member was not a teacher and was last at school on April 16. They said this person had direct exposure with some staff members, students and visitors to Lakemont.

The school said they are working with the Crater Health District and Petersburg Health Department to identify anyone who had close contact with the staff member and might have been exposed to the virus. They added the chances of exposure to this virus while in the school are very low, but the Health Department will contact anyone who may have been exposed.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact nurse Robin Cox at 804-586-0946.