Petersburg expands in-person billing, collection services

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Petersburg will expand its in-person billing and collection services at the Fiscal Management Building, beginning Tuesday, according to a release.

The limited service window will be available for water connection, customer service inquiries and payment services.

The service window will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As a safety precautions, cash payments will be not accepted. Credit and debit cards, money orders, cashier checks and/or personal check will be the only accepted forms of payment.

