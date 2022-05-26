PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg felon has been sentenced to 25 years for trafficking more than two kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances, while in possession of methamphetamine, copious amounts of marijuana, and several semi-automatic weapons. During a search of his residence, evidence was also found leading to the man having knowledge and potential involvement in a July 4, 2021 homicide in Hopewell, according to court documents.

According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Troy Deon Allen sold fentanyl and parafluorofentanyl – a fentanyl analogue that is similar to fentanyl but is much stronger – to a confidential source three times between June 14, 2021, and August 19, 2021.

A search warrant was obtained for Allen’s residence in North Dinwiddie, where Prince George County Police Department officers, and investigators with the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found Allen in the bathroom trying to flush drugs down the toilet.

During the search of Allen’s residence, law enforcement uncovered:

more than two kilograms of para-fluorofentanyl

128 grams of acetyl fentanyl

53 grams of methamphetamine

14 pounds of marijuana

$20,000 cash

four loaded semi-automatic firearms a Glock, Model 45, 9mm a Glock, Model 42, .380 caliber an Alex Pro Firearm, Model APF-15, multi-caliber, semi-automatic pistol a Smith & Wesson, Model M&P Shield EZ, 9mm, semi-automatic



According to the DOJ, Allen was a previously convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

At his sentencing, the court obtained evidence from Allen’s cell phone under a search warrant. According to the DOJ, among the evidence were messages discussing drug trafficking and buying and exchanging firearms with a juvenile. Several messages also discussed Allen’s knowledge and potential involvement in a July 4, 2021, homicide at a park in Hopewell where an 18-year-old was killed during a shootout.