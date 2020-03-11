Petersburg fire leaves duplex with extensive damage

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Fire crews responded to a duplex fire Wednesday morning.

The fire marshall told 8News they got the call just before 5 a.m. for a two-story fire on the 700 block of Harrison Street. Crews said they started defensive operations when they arrived on the scene.

The Petersburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour, although the home’s damages are extensive.

The duplex was vacant and deemed unlivable by the fire marshall. No injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING Petersburg fire crews are investigating an early morning fire on Harrison Street.



The fire marshal tells me the duplex (see the 2nd pic) was fully involved with fire, but was vacant.



A cause is under investigation. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Xn7Syn01UM — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) March 11, 2020

The cause is under investigation, but crews said they aren’t ruling out whether or not it’s suspicious.

New Street to Kentucky Ave is blocked off as crews continue to work.

