PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Fire crews responded to a duplex fire Wednesday morning.
The fire marshall told 8News they got the call just before 5 a.m. for a two-story fire on the 700 block of Harrison Street. Crews said they started defensive operations when they arrived on the scene.
The Petersburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour, although the home’s damages are extensive.
The duplex was vacant and deemed unlivable by the fire marshall. No injuries have been reported.
The cause is under investigation, but crews said they aren’t ruling out whether or not it’s suspicious.
New Street to Kentucky Ave is blocked off as crews continue to work.
Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES
- StormTracker 8: Morning Sunshine; Afternoon clouds
- Petersburg fire leaves duplex with extensive damage
- Gov. Ralph Northam to give update on coronavirus outbreak in Virginia
- 2 women seriously injured at Glen Allen apartment complex, police say
- Richmond City Sheriff’s Office nearly $3M over budget; overtime to blame