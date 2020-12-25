VIDEO: Footage shows Petersburg crews responding to Christmas Eve fire at former middle school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The entire Petersburg Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the former Peabody Middle School on Christmas Eve.

According to authorities, firefighters arrived at the former middle school building in Petersburg at 725 Wesley St. Fire crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the basement of the two-story building.

Fire crews arrive at former Peabody Middle School in Petersburg to put out a fire on Christmas Eve.

Fire crews told 8News no one was hurt. The fire was determined to be electrical.

The Chesterfield Fire Department was called to help Petersburg crews with some ventilation unit assistance.