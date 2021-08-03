Petersburg Fire Department investigating early morning house fire

The Petersburg fire crews said they are investigating an early morning house fire on Adams Street. (Photo: Petersburg Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg fire crews said they are investigating an early morning house fire on Adams Street.

Firefighters responded to a one-story duplex fire at 515 S. Adams Street on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

When 8News asked what happened, crews at the scene were reluctant to give details but said someone is “believed” to live in the home because there was a dog outback.

A sign has been placed on the door saying the building is unsafe and prohibited.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.