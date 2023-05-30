PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has charged a driver who it says hit a firefighter outside of Petersburg Fire Department Station 2 on Market Street.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, right before the start of Memorial Day weekend. The unidentified firefighter was standing at the intersection of South Market Street and West Wythe Street in front of the fire station when he was hit by a car.

At the time of the incident, one of the station’s fire trucks was stopped in the intersection and two firefighters had jumped out to help direct the unit into the station garage. Fire Captain Dan Macaluso says that’s standard procedure.

“Per our policy, the firefighters got out and they help back the driver in,” said Macaluso.

As the firefighters were directing the engine, a driver that was stopped at the light attempted to go around the fire engine, but it didn’t see the firefighter on the other side of the truck and struck him.

“You know, we definitely ask that the public, when you see flashing lights, flashing red, blue or yellow lights, use extreme caution,” said Macaluso. “If you’re on the highway, move over. Give us space to work. If you see us stopped in a roadway, use extreme caution and look for a firefighter to kind of wave you on and guide you around the vehicle if we need to. Just be very cautious.”

The firefighter was taken to a hospital with a sprained ankle, but Macaluso says the incident could have ended differently.

“Oh, it definitely could have been worse. Yeah, so we’re glad. We’re thankful that it wasn’t worse. You know, the firefighter should recover well and come back to work soon,” said Macaluso. “You know, we have seen pedestrians struck by vehicles on the roadways around here fairly often, and it’s a… it’s a horrible thing to see, especially when it’s preventable. So, you know, we ask everyone to drive safely, make sure you’re not distracted.”

Macaluso also says that he hasn’t heard about anything like this happening at the station before and hopes it doesn’t happen again.

“You know, I’ve never seen anybody get hit by a vehicle backing into the fire station right here,” said Macaluso, “This is a pretty busy intersection right here at Fire Station 50 South Market Street. And every day we back into this firehouse and it has never seemed to happen.”

Petersburg Police charged the driver with failing to yield to emergency equipment. The firefighter has since been released from the hospital.