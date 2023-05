PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police charged a driver after they hit a firefighter outside the Market Street Fire Station.

According to police, the firefighter was hit by a vehicle at the corner of Market Street and Wythe Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

The firefighter was taken to hospital with a sprained ankle as a result of the accident.

Officers charged the driver of the vehicle with failing to yield to emergency equipment.