Petersburg first responders distribute PPE to community

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg first responders on Friday went door-to-door to drop off bags of personal protective equipment (PPE) to members of the community.

The action comes one day after the city received 20,000 pieces of PPE for distribution among vulnerable areas in the community as part of Governor Ralph Northam’s Health Equity Pilot Program.

Petersburg Police and Petersburg Fire helped distribute face masks, hand sanitizer and a local resource guide to residents.

Deputy Fire Chief Jim Reid stressed to 8News the importance of such an event.

“We’ve got a very needy population,” Reid said. “We’ve got a lot of COVID related cases within the city and this will give us the opportunity to get hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment to those that are in need of it.”

