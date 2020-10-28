Petersburg schools to receive mental health grant

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Public Schools are one of six districts in the Commonwealth receiving funding to help increase the number of qualified mental health service providers in their division.

The Virginia Department of Education received a five year $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program.

This specific grant program supports state efforts to increase the number of mental health service providers in schools serving communities with demonstrated needs.

“School-based mental health services play a critical role in supporting learning and creating environments where students feel safe and have a place to turn for services they might not otherwise receive. This is especially true in schools where a significant number of children experience trauma in their homes or community,” said James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The other five districts who will receive help from this program are Danville Public Schools, Henry County Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Public Schools, Suffolk Public Schools and Washington County Public Schools.

Virginia’s application of these funds includes development of a web-based platform for the recruitment and retention of school-based mental health service providers. The VDOE will also develop training materials for participating divisions.

