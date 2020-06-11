Petersburg gifted 20,000 pieces of PPE to distribute to community

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg has received 20,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for distribution among vulnerable areas throughout the community.

As part of Governor Ralph Northam’s Health Equity Pilot Program, which aims to increase access to PPE in undeserved communities, protective equipment will be divided among public housing communities, senior residents and throughout city public schools.

Equipment includes masks, hand sanitizer and “a local resource guide that contains information pertaining to food assistance, crisis assistance and COVID-19 health and safety information,” said Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, Petersburg City Manager.

“Virginia is committed to ensuring equitable access to healthcare resources and comprehensive support to help our most vulnerable communities combat COVID-19,” Northam said. “We will continue to encourage and enhance these efforts as we move through the various phases of reopening our Commonwealth.”

Petersburg says in a release, distribution of PPE will commence on Friday, June 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thus far, the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office, senior program and city and schools partnership have received PPE.

“The city has continued to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and we’re excited about this partnership with the Health Equity Pilot Program,” said Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, Petersburg City Manager.

