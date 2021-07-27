Petersburg government offices reopen next week

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg announced its government offices will reopen to the public next Monday.

All visitors and employees will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while inside the buildings.

In addition, the Petersburg Department of Social Services and Public Library will now have limited in-person access.

The district suggests people make appointments for social services by calling 804-861-4720 and pressing “0” or by emailing local730@dss.virginia.gov. Walk-ins will occur 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, customers may be asked to wait outside or schedule an appointment if the number of people exceeds the space.

The library will be allowing guests by appointment only. Appointments will start on the hour, and last 45 minutes. After 40 minutes pass, customers will hear an announcement saying the library will close in five minutes. A security guard will check to make sure everyone has left and then staff will sanitize public areas.

You can make a library appointment by calling 804-733-2387.

The city added they will be monitoring cases of COVID-19 and if they begin to rise officials will take necessary actions to keep the public safe.

You can find more information online here.