Petersburg High School closed Friday following social media threat with photo of gun

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools cancelled classes for Petersburg High School on Friday after a threat was made on social media. The picture circulating on Facebook included a gun outfitted with a high capacity magazine and a message implying someone intended to bring it to school.

The school district notified families of the closure after school hours on Thursday. Kids will still need to participate in their classes virtually through Schoology on Friday.

The statement did not specify what kind of threat was made but the photo was shared on social media. Other school districts like Henrico County have seen pictures of guns with threatening messages circulating in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a shooting did occur at a high school in Newport News.

Petersburg High School leadership said that the school takes these threats seriously and immediately brought law enforcement in for help. The statement explains the Friday closure is a precautionary measure.

They are now encouraging families to speak with their children about the possible consequences of making these social media threats.

If the student or person behind the social media threat is found they could be charged by police.