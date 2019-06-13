Petersburg High School gets $10K donation from Amazon for new facility

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Petersburg High School got a special sneak peek on Wednesday at some new changes coming to their school. Amazon donated $10,000 to build a new STEAM lab for students.

The lab will focus on science, technology, engineering and math. School leaders said the new facility will help students prepare for the future.

“21st-century learning, a lot of careers and colleges they are looking for that actual STEAM. Arts has been added to the usual acronym of STEM and the curriculum has become even more innovative with learning critical thinking,” April Hawkins, Petersburg High School’s principal, told 8News.

Students from the school were allowed to take part in a STEAM immersion experience after the announcement.

