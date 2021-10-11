Petersburg holding free appliance and junk dump this weekend

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Petersburg who have old appliances or other bulky items lying around that you’d like to get rid of have an opportunity to do so coming up on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The city is holding a neighborhood clean-out from 8 a.m.-noon, and there will be six locations across the city where you can dump your junk for free.

Those locations are: Cool Springs Elementary School, Pleasants Lane parking lot, Peabody Middle School, Pittman Annex parking lot, Blandford School and Legends Park.

Items like trash, furniture, appliances and carpet will be accepted. Hazardous materials, batteries, paints, chemicals and brush/leaves will not be accepted.