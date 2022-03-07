PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg is asking for resident’s help in identifying potholes that need to be filled within the city boundaries.

The Petersburg Department of Public Works Street Operations will begin its annual “Pothole Blitz” in the coming weeks. The department said that all wards will be covered, and the repair blitz will run from March 14 through April 15.

Petersburg asks residents who know of potholes, to report them to the City using street names, landmarks, and photos if possible.

Potholes can be reported by calling the Petersburg Streets Department at 804-733-2415, or by going to the City website and clicking the “Report A Concern” button.

Pothole Repair dates: