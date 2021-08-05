Petersburg holds ‘Better Together’ event in honor of National Night Out

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A couple of days after most places celebrated national night out, Petersburg community members, law enforcement officers and firefighters gathered for their night out.

The “Better Together” event at Jefferson South of the James had music, games and free hot dogs. Other activities included face painting, a dance competition and a dunk tank.

Snow cones were for sale and cotton candy was handed out at the event also.

Property manager Wanda Monroe said the activities were about, “just bringing families together, bringing the community together, instead of us you know being separated. Just letting them know, hey we’re not apart, we’re united.”

The event ran from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.