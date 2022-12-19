PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – The City of Petersburg will have a special meeting tonight allowing residents to ask questions about a proposed $1.4 billion casino project.

At this point, the city still doesn’t have approval from the state to build the casino. Senator Joe Morrissey has filed legislation, saying the General Assembly will consider the casino next month.

He said the casino project would transform Petersburg and Virginia as a whole.

If it’s approved in January, voters in Petersburg could see it on their ballots in November in a referendum, and then the casino could be built within the next couple of years.

The Cordish Companies’ project is called “Live! Casino and Hotel Virginia” and it would have a casino, 200-room hotel, resort pool, event center for concerts and more than 1,000 residential units.

The Cordish Companies already have experience in the industry, running different casinos in at least three different states, while Urban One, the company that wanted to bring a casino to Richmond, only had experience in radio.

The proposed project for Petersburg also costs more than the failed project in Richmond would have.

The Cordish Companies said the development would bring in more than $10 billion to the region over 15 years.

The town hall is happening tonight at 5 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library. The meeting will also be live-streamed here.