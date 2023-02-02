PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Get to know the Petersburg art community in a special community showcase of local Black artists this weekend.

The Petersburg Community Resiliency Hub is inviting the community to a Black Art showcase, hosted by the United Parents Against Lead and Other Environmental Hazards.

The goal of the exhibition is to celebrate the talents of local Black artists from all skill levels who work with a variety of mediums to showcase the theme of “Black Excellence.”

“It’s time to talk about Black excellence, talk about Black pain, and Black resilience,” United Parents said in a description for the event. “‘Black Excellence’ can be understood as a rallying cry, a goal.”

The Black Excellence exhibit will feature local Black artists, musical and dance performances, and even some live woodblock prints. Guests are also invited to come meet the artists and get to know the artistic community of Petersburg.

The exhibit will be held at the Petersburg Community Resiliency Hub, located at 464 Byrne Street, on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event has a $10 entry and tickets can be purchased online.