PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The juvenile who was shot early Saturday morning in Petersburg and hospitalized in critical condition has died, police say.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting as 10-year-old Kay’Von Morgan.

Police say Kay’Von was hit by gunfire on the 200 block of Juniper Road in Petersburg at around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.