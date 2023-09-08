PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools has become the latest school district in central Virginia to change its policies for after-school events in order to decrease the threat of violent incidents.

According to a release from the school district, the following new rules have been put in place at all athletic events and activities sponsored by Petersburg City Schools:

All children grades K-8 will be required to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult to any event, and stay with that adult for the duration of the event

All spectators will be required to sit in the stands during the event’s duration

Loitering underneath bleachers will not be allowed at any events

Re-entry will not be allowed at any events

All spectators must leave the facility immediately following the end of a game or event

Student-athletes, coaches, athletic department staff, media and those with the proper credentials will be the only people allowed on the sidelines during athletic events

No bags of any kind will be allowed in a stadium or school — clear plastic zip-lock bags will be provided by the school district to those who need them

All event attendees, including spectators, band members, cheerleaders and athletes from the opposing team will be subject to a search and security screening before being allowed to enter

According to the release, inappropriate and unruly behavior could result in suspension from future Petersburg Schools athletic events.

Several schools across the Richmond region, including Hermitage High School and Highland Springs High School in Henrico County, have enacted similar rules as the 2023-2024 school year begins.