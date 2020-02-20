Breaking News
Police: Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Petersburg shooting

Petersburg leaders stress ‘commitment’ as city touts rebound from financial strains

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg officials announced Wednesday that the city seems to have rebounded since being “in financial distress” in 2016, when it had a deficit of more than $7 million.

City administrators cited efforts cracking down on collections, demanding delinquents to pay overdue bills and dedicating $1 million of revenues to a rainy day fund.

“As we look forward, we know in order to make sustainable change we need to have commitment, not only to addressing the present financial challenges, but also to correcting the practices that resulted in the physical stress,” City Manager Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides said at a press conference Wednesday.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events