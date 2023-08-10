HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has announced that it has arrested the man wanted in connection to the murder of a man which took place in the city over a year ago.

According to police, 27-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley was arrested and indicted on one count of felony second-degree murder on Tuesday, Aug. 8. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County without bond.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, officers responded to the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found 27-year-old Deanthony Davis of Petersburg lying in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

In July 2022, police identified Crawley as a person of interest in connection to the Davis’ death.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shawn Grant of Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.