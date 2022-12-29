COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man is in jail after he was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day attempted break-in and shooting that injured a Colonial Heights man and killed his dog.

On Sunday, Dec. 25 at approximately 5 p.m., Colonial Heights Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Wakefield Avenue for a report of shots fired.

2100 Wakefield Avenue in Colonial Heights

Upon arrival, police were informed by the victim that a male acquaintance had shown up at the home and attempted to force his way through the front door. After the suspect was not able to enter the home, he fired several rounds into the front of the structure, hitting the victim and the victim’s dog.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The dog was killed.

There were no other reported injuries or reported damage to property.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Colonial Heights Police officers arrested 22-year-old Rashaun Smith of Petersburg in connection to this incident.

Smith was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, malicious wounding, animal cruelty, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm within City limits. Additional charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

Smith is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending his appearance in the Colonial Heights General District Court.