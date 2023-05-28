PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say he shot and killed a woman on Talley Avenue on Saturday.

According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Talley Avenue at around 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 after someone called 911 to report someone had been shot.

When they got there, the officers found Tewana Williams, who died from injuries sustained during the incident.



After the shooting, police arrested 32-year-old Donald Johnson of Petersburg and charged him with first degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Johnson is being held without bond.