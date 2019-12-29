Petersburg man charged with rape after sex offense investigation, Police say

Petersburg, Va., (WRIC) — A man is facing a number of charges, including rape after a sex offense investigation involving a child.

Petersburg Police began investigating a sex offense in the city Saturday, December 28th, at 7:47 p.m.

Investigators later discovered the offense involved a child under the age of 16 years old.

Police issued warrants for the suspect identified as 48-year-old Scott Askins, of Petersburg.

Askins was located and taken into custody without incident.

Askins is facing two counts of rape, two counts of Carnal Knowledge, and one count of sodomy.

He is being held without bond until his court appearance.